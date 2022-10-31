For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Briton unlawfully jailed in Eygpt will starve himself of food and water when the Cop27 climate summit gets underway in Sharm el Sheikh next week.

Alaa-Abdel Fattah, 40, has been consuming 100 calories a day for more than 200 days, in protest at Egyptian authorities’ refusal to let him have a consular visit.

His sister Mona Seif has said her brother will be escalating to a full hunger strike from Tuesday and from Sunday 6 November - the date the climate change conference convenes - he will also refuse to drink water.

Mona Seif says her brother wants an end to his ordeal (Lilian Wagdy/CC BY 2.0)

In a series of social media posts she warned: “If there is no urgent action, Alaa will die before the end of the climate summit.

“Alaa is overwhelmed and can’t take it anymore. The body can’t survive long without water. I feel my heart will shatter.. but at the same time I understand, this is no way for you to live.”

The software developer is one of Egypt’s most high-profile political prisoners and has been repeatedly targeted he has by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s administration.

He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted on charges of spreading false news after he shared social media posts of the dire prison conditions.

After his sister announced the escalation of his hunger strike, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran tweeted: “This is too serious now. His life is at risk.

“I urge the Government to pull out all stops to get Alaa out as soon as possible.”

Last week sixty-four MPs and peers from across Westminster wrote to foreign secretary James Cleverely that warning Mr Abdel-Fattah’s life is at “serious risk”.

Sanaa Seif, Alaa’s sister, at her sit-in outside the foreign office (supplied by family of Alaa Abdel-fattah)

The letter said: “We are particularly concerned that Egypt, a longstanding strategic partner of the UK, would act with seeming disinterest to our government’s legitimate duty of care for British citizens.

“COP27, just a few days away, will be a moment of intense public scrutiny on Egypt,” the letter continued.

“Several important British climate groups have already expressed concern that the conference will be used to paper over human rights concerns in the country.

“We understand that the UK government has lent significant support to the Egyptians to deliver a complex logistical operation, and to secure the legacy of COP26. We ask that you also ensure that the UK uses the opportunity to secure Alaa’s release.”

David Lammy MP joins the family’s sit-in outside the FCDO for Alaa-Abdel Fattah (Supplied by family of Alaa-Abdel Fattah)

Mr Abdel-Fattah’s other sister Sanaa, who is also a political activist, started a sit-in outside of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in protest at her brother’s treatment last week.

From her tent, she said it “terrifies” her to think what will happen to his already “weak body”.

She added: “Alaa has been on hunger strike for over 200 days - in that time we’ve had three governments, all of whom have let us down, failing even to gain the most basic consular access.

“It’s unbearable to think that the current political chaos could cost him his life.”