Following a ban of almost three decades, pit bull terriers are once again allowed to be kept as pets in a Maryland county.

Prince George’s County authorities banned pit bulls in 1997 because officials believed the breed posed a public safety risk, citing dog-fighting incidents and attacks that had injured residents.

The ban reflected fears that pit bulls were inherently dangerous, though critics later argued it was based on stereotypes rather than data.

On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of ending the ban on pit bull terriers and pit bull-type dogs in the county.

Council Chair Ed Burroughs said thousands of these dogs already live in the County.

“Right now, the ban is in effect, and right now, approximately 30,000 pit bulls are living in Prince George’s County today," Burroughs said.

"The ban that we’re spending $3m a year to enforce, the ban that we’ve spent $100 million to enforce is not working.”

In a press release, he added: "Today marks a monumental step forward for our county. This legislation not only prevents the inhumane euthanasia of countless dogs who pose no threat but also makes our communities safer by strengthening protections for residents against genuinely dangerous dogs.

“By increasing accountability, raising civil penalties, and expanding both the definition and requirements for classifying a dog as dangerous, we are taking a comprehensive approach to responsible pet ownership. This legislation holds irresponsible dog owners accountable, ensuring that the focus remains on behavior, not breed."

Under the old law, countless dogs spent months confined to kennels, and owners were effectively banned from taking them for daily walks. Furthermore, many were automatically labeled “unadoptable” simply because of how they looked, rather than their behavior.

The new legislation takes a different approach. It tightens leash requirements, requiring all dogs to remain leashed unless in designated areas such as dog parks. It also raises civil penalties for dangerous dogs, setting fines at $500 for a first offense, $1,500 for a second, and $3,000 for a third.

Breed‑specific bans like Prince George’s County’s former pit bull prohibition are relatively rare in the United States, though a handful of municipalities and counties still enforce them.

Most states and cities now favor general “dangerous dog” laws instead, and several have passed legislation explicitly preventing breed‑specific restrictions. For example, Colorado and Florida permit municipalities to restrict pit bulls, whereas states like Illinois and New York have laws that prevent any breed‑specific bans.

Tamika Nelson, who lives in Prince George’s County, told WUSA9 she welcomed the change in legislation because she has two pitbull terriers that were subject to the ban, and she’d had to leave the county to take her dogs for walks.

“I’m feeling ecstatic!” Nelson told the broadcaster. “I just didn’t feel safe in the County and didn’t feel like other dog owners were held responsible. I think all dogs should be leashed, and all dogs should be held to the same level.”