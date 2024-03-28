50 Cent reacts to lawsuit naming his ex-girlfriend as Diddy’s ‘sex worker’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper 50 Cent's former girlfriend and the mother of one of his children was named as an alleged sex worker in a lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The lawsuit, filed in February by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, names Daphne Joy as “a sex worker” who allegedly sold her services to Combs. She dated 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — between 2011 and 2012.

"I didn’t know you was a sex worker, [eye emojis] you little sex worker. LOL Yo this s*** is a movie," the rapper wrote on social media. He did not address Ms Joy directly in his statement.

Ms Joy and 50 Cent have an 11-year-old son together. The couple eventually split after Ms Joy accused the rapper of being abusive. 50 Cent has denied those allegations.

Federal agents stormed Diddy's home on Monday and seized evidence in a sex trafficking investigation that may be connected to Mr Jones' lawsuit.

Mr Jones alleges that Diddy forced him to have sex with prostitutes and that one of Diddy's associates Brenden Paul, was smuggling weapons and ensured that sex workers were paid.

Most of the sex workers in Diddy's employ were paid in cash, but one passage in the lawsuit notes that four of the sex workers — including Ms Joy — were given monthly fees for their services.

The passage names 'Yung Miami, Jade, and Daphne Joy" as the women who "were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr Combs' sex workers and received payment via wire transfer".

Ms Joy has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. The Independent has reached out for comment.

Diddy has denied all of the allegations made against him. The rapper has not been charged with any crime and was not detained by police.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit,” Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

He said his legal team has "overwhelming, indisputable proof that [Mr Jones'] claims are complete lies".

"We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” he said.

50 Cent has been needling Diddy since the investigation blew up in the headlines.

In December he teased a documentary focusing on sex abuse and rape in the rap industry, and he teased it against after Diddy's LA mansion was raided by the federal government.