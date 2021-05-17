TV reporter recognises stolen dog and rescues it from suspected thief on air

The case of a suspected stolen dog in Boston came to an unlikely conclusion over the weekend after a TV reporter covering the story spotted and rescued the missing pet live on air.

Juliana Mazza of 7News had been giving a TV report of the alleged theft of a 13-month-old German shorthaired pointer named Titus when she saw something strange from the corner of her eye.

Speaking from the parking lot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the alleged crime took place, Mazza recognised a dog walking through the lot as Titus, Inside Edition reported.

She called the dog walker over and engaged him in conversation as the camera continued rolling.

“The first thing I did was I asked if I could pet the dog because I wanted to get down to the nametag to be able to confirm that the name matched the name of the missing dog,” the anchor explained.

Mazza spoke to the man suspected of taking the dog on camera, asking why he didn’t think to call the number on his tag.

The reporter calls for the police and the man remains in the parking lot, dog in hand before police quickly arrive and arrest him.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Gariepy and according to Insider Edition, he has since been charged with larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle.

The man insisted that the incident was a misunderstanding on the day, 7News reported, saying that “he thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking”.

“I’m really sorry that happened,” Mr Gariepy said outside the courtroom after facing a judge on Monday, the outlet reported.

He added: “The dog was treated very well and I’m just sorry that it ended this way. I am. And I feel really bad.”

Speaking of the bizarre incident, Mazza said: “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that I would be the one to find the dog.”

Titus was reunited with his owner, Greg Siesczkiewicz, who got emotional discussing his furry friend’s return.

“I’m thrilled to have Titus back, I think he’s glad to have me back,” he said.