One of the men accused of plotting the 9/11 terror attacks isn’t mentally competent to stand trial or assist lawyers in his defence in a capital proceeding at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, a government medical board found.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh’s case has been running since 2008.

The complications in his prosecution are the latest to take place at the controversial island prison.

Last week, a military judge threw out the confession of a man who admitted to plotting the USS Cole bombing, finding the admission was tained by CIA torture.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.