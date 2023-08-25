Accused 9/11 plotter Ramzi bin al-Shibh isn’t fit for Guantanamo trial because of mental illness, board finds
Plotter case has been running since 2008
One of the men accused of plotting the 9/11 terror attacks isn’t mentally competent to stand trial or assist lawyers in his defence in a capital proceeding at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, a government medical board found.
Ramzi bin al-Shibh’s case has been running since 2008.
The complications in his prosecution are the latest to take place at the controversial island prison.
Last week, a military judge threw out the confession of a man who admitted to plotting the USS Cole bombing, finding the admission was tained by CIA torture.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.