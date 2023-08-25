Jump to content

Accused 9/11 plotter Ramzi bin al-Shibh isn’t fit for Guantanamo trial because of mental illness, board finds

Plotter case has been running since 2008

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 25 August 2023 23:14
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty

One of the men accused of plotting the 9/11 terror attacks isn’t mentally competent to stand trial or assist lawyers in his defence in a capital proceeding at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, a government medical board found.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh’s case has been running since 2008.

The complications in his prosecution are the latest to take place at the controversial island prison.

Last week, a military judge threw out the confession of a man who admitted to plotting the USS Cole bombing, finding the admission was tained by CIA torture.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

