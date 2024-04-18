Widespread 911 outages hit four states

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least four states experienced widespread 911 service outages on Wednesday evening before service was restored later for some areas, yet it remains unclear as to what caused the interruptions.

Law enforcement agencies from South Dakota, Texas, Nebraska and Nevada announced that outages had occurred in multiple cities, but it was not immediately clear what exactly caused these interruptions.

Police departments in the states all reiterated similar issues, that 911 calls appeared to be down on cellular carriers, but that landlines could still reach the service, along with texting the emergency number still operating in many areas.

The Del Rio Police Department in Texas, among the many agencies who reported the outage, stated that the issue seemed to be with a “major cellular carrier” rather than their own city systems.

“Our emergency services remain operational,” the police department said. “If you cannot reach 911 via your mobile, please use a landline or another carrier.”

Other law enforcement agencies, such as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, aaid that throughout the outage, citizens can reach 911 by text in most locations, but if this method was not working, they can still call the non-emergency lines of their local police or county sheriff offices.

Authorities in Sioux Falls also announced they were experiencing similar issues with their 911 services, after it appeared that there was a “statewide” 911 outage.

However, around two hours after, the Sioux Falls Police updated residents to say that the 911 services had been restored

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also acknowledged the 911 services as being down, and said that if someone called on their mobile device, they would be able to see their number and would call back straight away.

They warned citizens not to try and call 911 in order to “test” the service, so the number can still be left open for emergencies.

The LVMPD added that their non emergency number was also being impacted, but texting 911, like the other states, was still available.

Around two hours alter, the 911 service had been restored, with the department stating that “all of the individuals who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance.”