Basketball star shot ‘multiple times’ in Las Vegas party

A high school basketball player in Las Vegas was shot multiple times following a quarrel at a house party, according to the local media reports quoting the police.

Aaliyah Gayles, a star basketball player for Spring Valley High School, was at a party on Saturday evening when gunfire erupted at the North Las Vegas house, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, quoting the police.

The incident was reported at about 11.15pm in the 4900 block of Support Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street, police told the outlet.

The victims were four people, including Aaliyah Gayles and two minors, who were hospitalised after survivable injuries.

However, one woman, who was not identified, was reported to be in a serious condition with gunshots wounds to her lower body parts, the police said.

The father of the 18-year-old point guard tweeted on Sunday morning confirming the news of the player’s injury and urged people to keep her in their prayers.

“I know there is some that will say it’s my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas,” Dwight Gayle, Aalyah’s father, tweeted on Sunday night.

“I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she’s ok she go make it like always thank you all true warrior,” he further wrote.

In a statement to ESPN, the father said: “Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known.”

“I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

While the police has not made any official announcements yet, the Review-Journal reported that the USC player’s head and torse were not targeted. However, sources told the outlet that she has undergone two surgeries on Sunday morning.

The shooter remains at large as of Sunday, the police said, and an investigation was ongoing.