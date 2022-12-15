Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter for shooting Black woman through window in her home

Aaron Dean is facing up to 20 years in prison for the 2019 killing

Abe Asher
Thursday 15 December 2022 21:38
Comments
Thousands march against US police killings

A jury on Thursday convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean of manslaughter, a charge that leaves Dean facing up to 20 years in jail for killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Dean was acquitted of a murder charge.

Dean, who is white, was responding to a non-emergency call from a neighbor, fatally shot Ms Jefferson, who was Black, through an open window. Dean testified that he had no choice but to shoot Ms Jefferson after she pointed a gun at him, but his partner testified that he never said anything about a gun before firing the shot.

The killing outraged members of the Fort Worth community, who pushed for Dean’s arrest shortly after the killing in October of 2019. They got what they wanted when the Fort Worth Police Department released the body camera footage of the shooting and arrested Dean, 38, who quit the police force without speaking to investigators.

After Dean’s arrest, however, the progress of the case slowed considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health issues affecting Dean’s lawyer.

The case finally went to trial last week, and, after 13 hours of deliberation spread over two days, the Tarrant County jury handed down a split decision for prosecutors — finding Dean innocent of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Recommended

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in