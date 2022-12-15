Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A jury on Thursday convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean of manslaughter, a charge that leaves Dean facing up to 20 years in jail for killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Dean was acquitted of a murder charge.

Dean, who is white, was responding to a non-emergency call from a neighbor, fatally shot Ms Jefferson, who was Black, through an open window. Dean testified that he had no choice but to shoot Ms Jefferson after she pointed a gun at him, but his partner testified that he never said anything about a gun before firing the shot.

The killing outraged members of the Fort Worth community, who pushed for Dean’s arrest shortly after the killing in October of 2019. They got what they wanted when the Fort Worth Police Department released the body camera footage of the shooting and arrested Dean, 38, who quit the police force without speaking to investigators.

After Dean’s arrest, however, the progress of the case slowed considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health issues affecting Dean’s lawyer.

The case finally went to trial last week, and, after 13 hours of deliberation spread over two days, the Tarrant County jury handed down a split decision for prosecutors — finding Dean innocent of murder but guilty of manslaughter.