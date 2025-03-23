Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghost Adventurers star Aaron Goodwin is suing his estranged wife Victoria Goodwin for assault, false imprisonment, negligence, and other claims after she was accused of hiring a hitman to kill him.

According to the amended court records obtained by Us Weekly, the 48-year-old actor added this complaint to his original March 12 divorce filing in Clark County, Nevada.

“[Victoria’s] conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Aaron],” the updated filing stated. “[He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct.”

Aaron is requesting more than $10,000 in punitive and exemplary damages, claiming Victoria was “negligent in her marital actions.”

Aaron Goodwin is now sueing his wife, Victoria, in new update to his March 12 divorce filing. She was arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot ( Getty Images )

In the filing, Aaron also claimed Victoria made him “feel apprehension of harmful or offensive behavior” and that she wanted to “confine [him] within boundaries” imposed by her.

“[Victoria’s] act directly or resulted in such a confinement. [Aaron] was conscious of the confinement or was harmed by it,” the court documents read, according to Us Weekly.

Additionally, Aaron asked the court to grant him a divorce because of Victoria’s “concert of actions” including “with another … to commit a tort while acting in concert or pursuant to a common design.”

Victoria was arrested on March 6 on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after she devised a plan to have her husband killed, cops said.

The murder plot was allegedly formed in October 2024. Authorities reportedly discovered the plan only after they seized a Florida inmate’s contraband phone that had text conversation between the inmate and Victoria on it, according to police.

In an arrest report obtained by TMZ, a text message between Victoria and the inmate, Grant Amato, is cited. “Am I bad a person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” Victoria allegedly wrote.

Amato is a convicted murderer who killed his father, mother and brother over five years ago.

Police officials said Victoria gave information about her husband’s location to Amato in a text, according to TMZ. Aaron was in California filming for Ghost Adventures at the time.

Victoria allegedly texted the inmate: “He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

Police also said Victoria was going to pay Amato an upfront payment of $2,500, and $11,515 in total.

Victoria denied wanting to have her husband killed, according to TMZ’s report.