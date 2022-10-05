Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.

Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.

Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security officials after the catch, according to the Associated Press.

He has since received at least one offer of $2 million for the ball, which made history as Judge scored his 62 home run this season, thereby beating the previous record set by Roger Maris.

As the vice president of Fisher Investments, a reportedly billion dollar financial company, it was unclear if Mr Youmans was in a hurry to sell the baseball.

JP Cohen, the president of sports collectables firm Memory Lane, had already put in an offer of $2 million even before Judge scored the home run, the Post reported.

Cory Youmans, the baseball fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home ball, was interviewed inside the Globe Life Field following his catch (WFAA)

Mr Youmans told CNN affiliate WFAA that he was undecided on what to do with the ball.

“That’s a good question,” he said when asked about the ball. “I haven’t thought about it.”

The baseball fan’s wife, sports reporter Bri Amaranthus, took to social media to celebrate her husband’s catch and said in an Instragam Story: “That’s my man”.

Bri Amaranthus, the wide of Cory Youmans, shared the pair’s delight on Instagram (briamaranthus / Instagram)

Speaking after the game, Judge said he felt “quite a few emotions” and in remarks reported by the Associated Press said: “It’s been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this. ... Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible.”