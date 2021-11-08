The NFL has hotly denied a claim by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that a league doctor told him vaccinated people couldn’t catch or pass on Covid.

Mr Rodgers said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, that a “main” doctor had given him misleading information about the virus.

“One of the main docs said it’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid,” said Mr Rodgers, who is unvaccinated. “We know now that information is totally false.”

In an emailed statement, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy denied that had happened.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that,” he said.

