Unvaccinated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacted angrily when he was mockingly asked on a podcast “how many grandmothers” he had “killed” from Covid-19.

The Green Bay Packers star missed a game last season with Covid after admitting he had not been vaccinated and had taken advice on dealing with the virus from Joe Rogan.

Rodgers, who admitted he was unvaccinated after claiming before the season he was “immunised”, was visibly annoyed by the question as he appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take on Monday.

Rodgers was first asked how he would describe himself in the light of the media coverage he has faced over his Covid stance.

“I just — I think in general, I’d like to present myself how I see myself. So unapologetically authentic, you know? And you, I mean — you like me or don’t like me, that’s not my concern at this point. You know, my concern is just speaking the truth and you know, people say, ‘Oh, immunization, vaccination!’” he said.

Co-host Eric Sollenberger, then jokingly asked him: “How many people do you think you killed? What’s your count?”

And co-host Dan “Big Cat” Katz, added, “How many grandmothers? Let’s just do grandmothers.”

Rodgers was clearly unimpressed by the questioning.

“I mean, I know you guys are f***ing around but I don’t find that part funny. I really don’t,” Rodgers replied.

Big Cat could be heard whispering “Oh s***” at the athlete’s response.

“It actually is one of my favourite things I was able to do off of that whole immunisation thing is tweet that you should be in jail,” he then told Rodgers.

“I would have people who’d get the joke and then there would be like a ton of people who’d be like, ‘Oh, you like — you think Covid is so real, he should be in jail.’ And it was just, my mentions would just be a mess!”

And Rodgers admitted that a lot of people actually felt that way about him.

“And probably a lot of people said, ‘F*** yeah, put him in jail — Get that liar in jail,’” he said.