Anti-abortion group’s headquarters targeted in apparent Molotov cocktail attack
Police are investigating after the Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison was badly damaged
An anti-abortion group’s Wisconsin headquarters has been targeted in an apparent Molotov cocktail arson attack.
The Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison was badly damaged after vandals started a fire, broke windows and graffitied walls overnight Saturday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
A Madison Police Department spokesperson said flames were spotted coming from the building on the 2800 block of International Lane at 6am on Sunday.
The City of Madison Fire Department extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
“MPD officers and arson investigators are working to determine a cause,” the spokesperson said in an incident report.
More to follow
