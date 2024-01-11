Jump to content

Ohio woman who miscarried in her toilet cleared of charges

Brittany Watts, 34, miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 11 January 2024 19:21
Comments
(WKBN27/Screenshot)

An Ohio jury has spared a woman from abuse of a corpse charges after she suffered a miscarriage in her home.

Brittany Watts faced a fifth-degree abuse of a corpse after investigators found the remains of a fetus stuck in a toilet at her home on 22 September. Ms Watts, 34, had miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Comments

