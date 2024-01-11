Ohio woman who miscarried in her toilet cleared of charges

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Ohio jury has spared a woman from abuse of a corpse charges after she suffered a miscarriage in her home.

Brittany Watts faced a fifth-degree abuse of a corpse after investigators found the remains of a fetus stuck in a toilet at her home on 22 September. Ms Watts, 34, had miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.