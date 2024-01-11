Ohio woman who miscarried in her toilet cleared of charges
Brittany Watts, 34, miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment
An Ohio jury has spared a woman from abuse of a corpse charges after she suffered a miscarriage in her home.
Brittany Watts faced a fifth-degree abuse of a corpse after investigators found the remains of a fetus stuck in a toilet at her home on 22 September. Ms Watts, 34, had miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment.
