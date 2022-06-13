Protesters blockade intersections near the Supreme Court ahead of abortion ruling

Two groups of abortion rights advocates took to the streets in front of the Supreme Court on Monday and blockaded intersections in front of the building ahead of the court’s historic ruling on the ruling that guarantees a person’s right to an abortion.

Video footage showed protesters carrying signs that expressed their disagreement with a leaked draft of an opinion from the high court last month, which signalled its position to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that has provided people with the right to a safe abortion for nearly half a century.

Street closures were in effect around the Washington, DC building where judges are expected to issue opinions on Monday and Wednesday. The court is expected to officially deliver their ruling in the abortion rights case before the term ends in June or July.

Police on bikes could be seen in social media footage standing beside the groups, and according to a spokesperson for the force, no arrests had been made as of 10am ET.

Thr groups could also be heard in video footage leading call-and-response chants, such as: “What do we want? Abortion rights! When do we want them? Now! If we don’t get it? Shut it down!” and “Biden! Get a back bone”.