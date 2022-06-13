Protesters blockade intersections near the Supreme Court ahead of abortion ruling
Intersections in Washington, DC, near the high court were closed off as groups of abortion rights advocates took to the streets
Two groups of abortion rights advocates took to the streets in front of the Supreme Court on Monday and blockaded intersections in front of the building ahead of the court’s historic ruling on the ruling that guarantees a person’s right to an abortion.
Video footage showed protesters carrying signs that expressed their disagreement with a leaked draft of an opinion from the high court last month, which signalled its position to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that has provided people with the right to a safe abortion for nearly half a century.
Street closures were in effect around the Washington, DC building where judges are expected to issue opinions on Monday and Wednesday. The court is expected to officially deliver their ruling in the abortion rights case before the term ends in June or July.
Police on bikes could be seen in social media footage standing beside the groups, and according to a spokesperson for the force, no arrests had been made as of 10am ET.
Thr groups could also be heard in video footage leading call-and-response chants, such as: “What do we want? Abortion rights! When do we want them? Now! If we don’t get it? Shut it down!” and “Biden! Get a back bone”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies