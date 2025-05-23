Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The blood-stained leather gloves that were in Lincoln's pocket the night he was assassinated have been sold for $1.52 million at a controversial auction.

The gloves were among the treasured artifacts associated with President Abraham Lincoln that were sold on Wednesday.

One of two handkerchiefs Lincoln had with him April 14, 1865, the night he was shot, went for $826,000.

A “Wanted” poster featuring photos of three suspects in the assassination conspiracy, led by John Wilkes Booth, sold for $762,500, far higher than the top estimated price of $120,000.

And the earliest known sample of the 16th president's handwriting, from a notebook in 1824, fetched $521,200.

A total of 144 items were up for bid, 136 of which sold.

They were auctioned to pay off the remainder of a two-decade-old loan that the Lincoln Presidential Foundation used to buy a one-of-a-kind cluster of Lincoln artifacts from a California collector.

open image in gallery A piece of Abraham Lincoln's coat, which he wore when he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865, is framed at Freeman's | Hindman in West Loop, Chicago, May 15, 2025. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ( Chicago Sun-Times )

The items were bought in 2007 from collector Louise Taper, who expressed anger at the auction before it took place.

Taper said she sold the items hoping they would live on in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The museum opened in 2005.

The items were separated from a collection that was intended to be available for public display forever but wound up in the middle of an interagency feud amid a lingering $8 million debt.

The auction at Freeman's/Hindman in Chicago raised $7.9 million, but that includes buyers' premiums of roughly 28% tacked onto each sale to cover the auction house's administrative costs.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left for the foundation. Its website said proceeds from the auction would be put toward retiring the debt and “any excess funds will go toward our continued care and display of our extensive collection.”

open image in gallery Lincoln Artifacts ( Chicago Sun-Times )

The artifacts were supposed to give the library and museum, which was rich in Lincoln-related manuscripts, a boost in what it lacked — the meaty kind of curios that draw tourists.

But fundraising was slow, forcing the sale of non-Lincoln portions of the collection and threats by the foundation to sell more before it finally extended the loan.

In 2012 a controversy arose over what had been the crown jewel of the group — a stovepipe hat, appraised at $6 million, that Lincoln was said to have given as a gift to a southern Illinois supporter. That story came under intense scrutiny, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, resulting in a 2019 study that found there was no evidence the hat belonged to Lincoln. It was not part of Wednesday’s auction.