One dead and three injured after raft flips over on Raging River ride at Adventureland

A visitor to Iowa’s Adventureland has died after a raft overturned on the water park’s Raging River ride.

Four other people were injured on Saturday evening when the raft, which was carrying six riders, overturned on the water. Three were left in critical condition and one with minor injuries after the incident.

Altoona Fire and Police were on the site and responded immediately. According to an initial statement on the Adventureland Park Facebook page, Raging River had passed inspection the previous day and was found to be “in sound working order”.

The attraction, which takes riders through rapids on large circular rafts, has since been closed and is undergoing investigation.

A statement from the water park said: “Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The Raging River ride at Adventureland Park has come under scrutiny before, after a fatal accident took place in 2016.

An Adventureland Park employee, Steve Booher, 68, died after falling on the conveyor belt and fracturing his skull, having spent just six days on the job.

He died from major brain injuries four days later at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, according to Des Moines Register. At the time, Iowa’ Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the theme park $4,500, which is the maximum penalty for the violation.