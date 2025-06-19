Ace Hardware employee files million-dollar suit after alleging manager hung a noose in warehouse on Juneteenth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ace Hardware store employee has filed a million-dollar lawsuit in Texas after alleging that his manager hung a noose inside a warehouse on Juneteenth.

Devondrick Hartsfield, who is Black, revealed he lost his job as a delivery driver after complaining that his white manager tied a black backpack from a noose in 2023, which Hartsfield said was an act of racial discrimination, according to a lawsuit seen by the newspaper Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hartsfield said his supervisor, a white man, claimed it was “a prank” because another staff member left it behind.

Despite receiving an apology, Hartsfield has now taken matters further. Juneteenth signifies the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.

Hartsfield told CBS News at the time that he had worked at the store for four years and believed he was the only Black employee.

The lawsuit documents, filed Tuesday in Dallas County, Texas, just two days before this year’s Juneteenth, named the store as Van Marcke’s Ace Hardware in Arlington, Texas.

In the suit, Hartsfield’s manager, whom the Star-Telegram has not named, is alleged to have shown Hartsfield the noose as they walked through the warehouse.

Hartsfield returned to the warehouse later that day with a cashier as his witness to take pictures of the offensive display, which he later included in a report to the store’s human resources department.

The noose was still hanging in the warehouse the following day, according to the suit.

Hartsfield told CBS Fort Worth that he was afraid of his workplace.

"Before we walked to the door, he told me to look up, and I looked up, and when I looked back at him, he was like, 'It's a joke, Juan left his backpack,'" Hartsfield said.

"And when I looked back up, I saw the noose with the rope, and I was like, 'What the hell?'"

Hartsfield stated that after filing a discrimination complaint, he was suspended and replaced by an employee who was not Black, according to the suit.

His lawyer is now pushing for a compensation payout.

“Mr. Hartsfield raised legitimate concerns about a racially hostile work environment,” Hartsfield’s lawyer Jason Smith said.

“Instead of addressing them responsibly, Ace Hardware’s management effectively ended his employment.”

At the time of the alleged display, the store posted a statement that read: "Van Marcke's Ace Hardware would like to assure you and the entire community that any allegations of racism or any discrimination are being thoroughly investigated and addressed with the utmost urgency. We take such incidents seriously and are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for both our employees and customers."

The Independent contacted Ace Hardware and Jason Smith for comment.