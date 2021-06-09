Active shooter forces San Antonio military base into lockdown

An active shooter situation has forced US Air Force Joint Base San Antonio to go into lockdown. Officials sent an alert to to personnel stationed at the base to “take cover” and implement lockdown procedures due to an active shooter.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” the tweet read.

Military law enforcement personnel as well as San Antonio fire and police departments have responded and are on scene.

The base’s official account on Twitter reported that there are no suspected injuries, and that the shooting occurred outside the gates of the base.

Officials told KSAT 12 News that two shooters fired guns at the base from outside its gates. The shooters then fled on foot from the area.

Base officials said there were trainees in the area of the shooting, but said no one was hurt.

About a half hour after the lockdown order was issued, the base updated its messaging, saying it was under a “modified lockdown after an active shooter incident.”

Emergency responders from the base are working with the San Antonio Police Department to “search for the shooters.” The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is also reportedly working in the area.

The joint base is home to the US Army’s Fort Sam Huston, Randolph and Lackland Air Force Bases, and US Army Camp Bullis and Camp Stanley, as well as Seguin Auxiliary Air Field.

The base is under the operational jurisdiction of the US Air Force.

The shooting occurred five days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a controversial bill into law allowing “constitutional carry” - basically the ability to carry a gun without licensing or training.

The bill was roundly rejected by law enforcement groups that said it would endanger both the lives of officers and the general public.

Despite their pleas, the legislation passed and Mr Abbott praised it as “the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history.”