A Kansas City-based reporter died unexpectedly while in New Orleans covering the Super Bowl.

Adan Manzano, 27, was on assignment covering the Chiefs/Eagles clash for Telemundo and Tico Sports, when he was found dead in his hotel room Wednesday night, according to KGKC Telemundo Kansas City General Manager Steve Downing.

His cause of death is unknown.

Telemundo KC and Tico Sports said they were cooperating with authorities while an investigation into his death was underway.

They released a statement Thursday that read: “Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star, whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work.

“Adan, his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time”, it added.

The loss of the rising star comes just a year after his wife Ashleigh Boyd, 24, a Topeka Public Schools District teacher, was killed in a car crash in southwest Shawnee County, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The pair are survived by their young daughter, Eleanor.

“Ashleigh was the most kindest, caring, beautiful person. Her sparkling personality was contagious and would light up any room she walked into. She was a ray of sunshine and always had a smile on her face. Ashleigh touched so many lives and had a positive influence on everyone she met!,’ an obituary read.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/Adan Manzano/T39 )

Before joining Telemundo 39 as a sports anchor in 2021, Manzano had several journalistic tenures at La Semana del Sur, Reyes Media Group, and Sky Sports México. Born in Mexico City, he moved to Topeka, Kansas in 2018, to study for his degree at Kansas State University.

Tico Sports also shared a heartfelt statement: “Adan was a talented and professional broadcaster, providing sideline coverage for the Kansas City Chiefs Spanish broadcast and play-by-play caller for the KC Current.

“He was an enthusiastic and energetic team player who was well-liked and respected. Adan was a devoted father to his young daughter, a helpful colleague, and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by our TICO Family and will live on in our hearts and memories.”

New Orleans has hosted 10 Super Bowls in the past but the city remains on edge this time round.

Just over a month before kick-off, the city was targeted by a brutal terrorist attack when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed his truck - with an ISIS flag on the back - into crowds, leaving at least 15 dead and 35 hurt on New Year’s Day.

The attack has spiked fears among residents as approximately 100,000 visitors are expected to arrive this week.

The Independent contacted the New Orleans Police Department for further information.