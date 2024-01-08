Bodycam video released in police shooting of unarmed 11-year-old

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bodycam video released by Mississippi officials shows the moment an unarmed 11-year-old boy was shot by a police officer despite having his hands in the air.

In May, Nakala Murry handed her phone to her son, Aderrien Murry, and instructed him to call the police about an “irate” former partner who had shown up on their Indianola, Mississippi property.

Police arrived two hours later after Ms Murry’s former partner had left. They instructed everyone in the home to come out with their hands up.

Aderrien, who was only 4ft 10in, complied but Sergeant Greg Capers still shot him in the chest.

A Mississippi grand jury in December found that the officer did not engage in criminal activity and no charges were brought against him.

The youngster was hospitalised for five days and treated for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs from the shot he took in the chest.

Aderrien Murry pictured in December 2022, just months before he was shot by Mississippi police officer Greg Capers (AP)

Newly released footage shows the officer arriving at a door of the house and with his gun already drawn he bangs on the door and orders everyone to come outside.

Ms Murry was the first person to come out of the door with her hands raised. The officer then asked where the ex-boyfriend was.

She says that she said that he was gone and that there were three children inside the property, although her response is not captured on the video.

Body cam video released by police shows the moment an unarmed 11-year-old boy was shot despite having his hands in the air (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

The officers seemingly believed that the man was still inside the property and said “Come out sir, don’t make us come in.”

Aderrien then emerged from a hallway in the house with his hands in the air and was shot by the officer.

Officer Capers can be heard shouting “Oh my God” and calling for medical help while telling the youngster to stop moving after he got up and moved past him.

Nakala Murry leaves the house with her hands up (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

The boy’s lawyer, Carlos Moore, has welcomed the release of the footage.

“The City of Indianola fought hard to prevent the release of the body camera footage of Officer Greg Capers shooting my unarmed client,” he said.

“I guess they forgot that the MBI investigation was over and that the media outlets could get it.”

In May, the family filed a civil lawsuit against the officer, the city and the police chief seeking $5m in damages.

Sergeant Greg Capers seen pointing gun in bodycam video (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified,” Mr Moore said last month.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family.”