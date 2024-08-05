Support truly

During an interview Monday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump was lavished with expensive gifts from streamer Adin Ross, including a Rolex watch and a customized Tesla Cybertruck.

While the gifts themselves may run afoul of federal campaign contribution limits, they surely also inspired questions about the gift-giver: just how much is Adin Ross’s net worth?

Ross got started streaming videos of himself playing video games, and later hanging out with musicians and Bronny James, son of Lebron James, in a popular stream on the Amazon-owned site Twitch.

By 2022, Ross was reportedly a millionaire, according to Complex, and could be seen living a life of luxury, including driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV, which currently retails for more than $245,000.

As a Twitch streamer, Ross was an official partner of the platform and also received endorsement deals from companies like online gambling platform Stake.

Donald Trump appears on popular livestreamer Adin Ross’s Kick stream on August 5. ( Adin Ross / Kick )

As Ross’s celebrity grew, so did his problems with various streaming sites, where he was banned multiple times and criticized for showing copyrighted sporting events, streaming pornography, and increasingly playing host to right-wing personalities like white nationalist Nick Fuentes and toxic masculinity influencer Andrew Tate, who has been charged with sexual aggression, human trafficking, and rape, which he denies.

That seems not to have stopped his ability to earn money from streaming.

During an interview with fellow social media personality Jake Paul earlier this year, Ross responded to rumors that he now had a $100m deal with Kick, an upstart streamer with looser content rules, after he was banned from Twitch last year.

Ross said that figure was “exaggerated,” though he said he has a deal with Kick where he receives a ten-figure amount for every hour he streams.

Such a figure wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for a top star on Kick.

Fellow Kick streamer xQc reportedly has a two-year, $100m deal with the site.

During the stream on Monday with Trump, the former president seemed impressed with the content creator’s fame and wealth.

“My boy said that’s such a big show,” Trump said. “I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected.”