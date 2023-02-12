School superintendent resigns after bullied student dies by suicide

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Jersey school superintendent has resigned after blaming the suicide of a bullied student on her alleged drug use and family troubles.

Adriana Kuch, 14, died 48 hours after a video of her being viciously attacked in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township surfaced on social media.

Her father, Michael Kuch, was critical of the school for failing to file a police report or moving to take down the viral footage, which led to his daughter being taunted and mocked.

On Saturday, the Central Regional School Board said in a statement posted on its website that it had accepted the resignation of superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides.

The school board held an emergency Zoom meeting on Saturday to discuss Mr Parlapanides’ comments to media in which he appeared to blame Kuch’s death on her behaviour and alleged substance abuse, sources told NBC New York.

The superintendent told DailyMail.com in an email last week that Adriana had been offered counselling for drugs and speculated that the breakup of her parents’ marriage had been a contributing factor in her death.

Adriana Kuch, 14, died after being bullied at her school in New Jersey (NBC News)

Michael Kuch shared the school district’s statement on his Facebook page, adding simply: “I will let this speak for itself.”

On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students who had been indefinitely suspended over the bullying claims.

One was charged with aggravated assault, two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and a fourth with harassment, Mr Billhimer said.

New Jersey school superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides has resigned after an emergency meeting was held to discuss media statements he made about Adriana Kuch (Jersey Matters / YouTube)

Mr Kuch had been extremely critical of the school in social media posts and interviews for not notifying police after Adriana was left bloodied and even blacked out from the assault.

Mr Kuch told NBC New York that one of the girls who assaulted his daughter had been threatening her online for several years, and that he believes the bullying drove his daughter to suicide.

He told the network he wanted the video to be viewed widely so “the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter”.

In the 30-second clip, Adriana, a freshman student, is seen walking down a hallway with her boyfriend when a student suddenly starts hitting her in the face with a water bottle.

As she falls to the ground, the student continues to punch her in the head and pull her hair. Cheers can be heard coming from other students.

Footage of the school hallway assault on Adriana Kuch went viral after being posted to TikTok (New Jersey News 12)

After about 30 seconds, two school workers intervene. She was treated by the school nurse for the injuries.

On Wednesday, more than 200 students staged a walkout from the school to protest its handling of bullying allegations, News 12 New Jersey reported.

A private funeral service was held for Adriana on Friday.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youths who report engaging in bullying behaviour and being bullied themselves are at higher risk of suicide.

It added that suicide-related behaviour is “complicated” and is not usually the result of a single source of trauma or stress.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.