Police have launched an investigation after an affordable housing development, part of a $155m community project, burned down in northern California.

The massive blaze sent dozens of fire engines and several ladder trucks to the 2700 block of Middlefield Road in Redwood City, around 27 miles south of San Francisco, on Monday morning.

Exterior scaffolding and the under-construction building’s framework and interior structure collapsed. Footage showed smoke and flames billowing from the structure.

Pictures taken from the air later showed the large structure completely gutted and still smoking as fire crews remained on the scene.

No injuries were reported, though the fire rendered one building a “total loss,” according to Santa Clara County, Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Mark Lorenzen.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear, though members of the community in the surrounding area were evacuated.

Construction on the 179-unit affordable housing project began in June 2023 and looked to help those on low incomes as well as some experiencing homelessness.

The $155m project was funded in part by $78m from the California Housing Accelerator Fund, managed by the State of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

The project was also financed with $30.5m in loans from the County and Housing Authority of San Mateo County, nearly $13m from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $6.78m from the Measure K half-cent sales tax, which provides local funds for local needs.

Additional funds came from private investment.

“This project addresses the most critical issue facing San Mateo County by providing quality new homes that are affordable,” said San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum in 2023.

“Here we have a new development that is creating jobs during construction and in the long-term will create affordable homes that are close by many small family-owned shops and restaurants that will also benefit.”

The project on Middlefield Road is planned to consist of new apartments from one to three bedrooms, a child care center, and community open space.

The site was targeted for housing and neighborhood-serving amenities through an extensive planning process.

All the apartments in the project were reserved for households earning between 15 percent and 80 percent of the area median income.

Twenty apartments were due to be set aside for people experiencing homelessness and receiving care management and supportive services from San Mateo County Health.

The Independent has contacted the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department and Redwood City Police Department for more information.