United States troops shot and killed two armed men at Kabul airport Monday after they fired on US forces, according to a Pentagon official.

The deaths came amid chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport as US forces try to pull the remaining officials out of Afghanistan.

A Defense Department official told CNN the men who were shot dead on Monday were carrying weapons, but could not confirm whether they were members of the Taliban.

They said the incident appears to be a one-off.

In a separate incident, a US soldier was shot at the airport. No further details were available immediately.

CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh described the scene at the airport as “chaotic” on Monday as thousands of Afghan people tried to board flights out of the country.

Taliban forces had commandeered Afghan military vehicles and were trying to keep crowds from rushing through the fences.

Footage captured on Monday showed people clinging on to a US military aircraft as it took off from the airport.

Earlier, at least five people were killed as hundreds of people tried to force their way onto planes leaving the Afghan capital, Reuters reported.