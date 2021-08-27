Donald Trump has joined the storm of criticism over claims the US military shared the names of Americans and allies who want to leave Afghanistan, with the Taliban.

In a phone interview with Fox News, the former president said: “Now we’re giving lists of Americans to the Taliban so now you just knock on the door and grab them and take them out ... What you are watching now is only going to get worse, it can only go one way.”

He added: “We look like fools all over the world. We are weak, we are pathetic, we are being led by people that have no idea what they are doing.”

President Joe Biden said in an address on Thursday night that although he did not personally know of such a list, he couldn’t rule out its existence.

His comments came afterPolitico reported US officials admitted they had given the names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies to the Taliban to help them gain access to Kabul airport.

Mr Trump said he felt “very very badly” for the Americans and Afghan allies whose names had been passed on.

“I think they are in great danger... whether it’s interpreters or others, they were very loyal to our country,” he said.

The move has caused outrage among lawmakers and US defense officials, who believe the regime will use the intelligence for revenge attacks on US allies.

There have been reports of the Taliban knocking on the doors of Afghan allies, including interpreters, who helped western countries.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” one unnamed defense official was quoted by Politico as saying. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean,” the official added.

The move, as told to the outlet by three US and congressional officials, was meant to “expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan” after the Afghan government fell as a result of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Mr Biden, in the Thursday press conference, said “there have been occasions when our military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said this, for example, this bus is coming through with X number of people on it, made up of the following group of people. We want you to let that bus or that group through.”

He added: “So, yes there have been occasions like that. To the best of my knowledge, in those cases, the bulk of that has occurred and they have been let through.”

Mr Biden continued: “I can’t tell you with any certitude that there’s actually been a list of names. There may have been. But I know of no circumstance. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist, that here’s the names of 12 people, they’re coming, let them through. It could very well have happened.”

White House officials defended the alleged sharing of the list. They said giving the Taliban the list “was the best way to keep Americans and Afghans safe and prevent a shooting war between Taliban fighters and the thousands of US troops stationed at the airport.”

“To go from having the Taliban as an adversary we’re seeking to kill, to relying upon them for security, coordinating to make sure things run smoothly,” Peter Meijer, a Republican representative, told the New York Times.

“It is utterly bizarre and baffling that we’re in this position.”