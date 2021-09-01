AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — A defensive President Joe Biden calls the U.S. military airlift to extract more than 120,000 Afghans Americans and other allies to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghans looking to leave remain. By Aamer Madhani and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video. With BIDEN-FACT CHECK — Biden glosses over a broken promise.

SEPT 11-WHAT OF AFGHANISTAN? — It has been 20 years since the Taliban fell to a U.S.-led coalition after the Sept. 11 attacks. Now Afghans are grappling with the same questions they faced all those years ago: What’s next, and will the violence and fear continue? By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,910 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,110 words is also available.

HURRICANE IDA — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. Meanwhile, thousands of line workers are toiling to restore electricity and officials have vowed to set up more sites where people can get free meals and cool off. Ida knocked out power to more than a million people, including all of New Orleans. By Kevin McGill, Chevel Johnson and Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos. Also see HURRICANE IDA-FEDERAL RESPONSE, HURRICANE IDA-HOUMA and WEATHER DISASTERS INCREASING-UN below.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Firefighters are bracing for strong winds a day after an explosive wildfire emptied a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe. The flames forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort as well as some residents across the state line in Nevada. By Sam Metz and Janie Har. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, videos. With WESTERN-WILDFIRES-CALDOR-FIRE-GLANCE. Also see WESTERN WILDFIRES-STAYING BEHIND below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65% of its nearly 1.4 billion people live in villages served by fragile health systems. But even though demand for vaccines has been increasing in villages, supply constraints continue for the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Experts say it’s unlikely the country will reach its objective of vaccinating all adults by the end of 2021. By Aniruddha Ghosal and Rishabh R. Jain. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. Also see VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-SCHOOLS below.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FARMERS OF COLOR — Black farmers were able to overcome the broken promise of “40 acres and a mule” to newly freed slaves. But over the last century, they faced one obstacle after another because of their race — chief among them, the refusal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to loan them money. Now the government wants to give Black farmers billions in debt relief, but their white counterparts are suing to prevent it. SENT: 2,790 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,160 words is also available.

—————————————————————-

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

—————————————————————-

NAVY HELICOPTER CRASH — Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California. SENT: 150 words.

AFGHANISTAN-BOMBING-MASSACHUSETTS — Vigil held for slain U.S. Marine in her home city. SENT: 120 words, photos, video.

OHIO-SCHOOL-INVESTIGATED — The big gridiron loss, on TV, was real — but is the school? SENT: 350 words.

ELECTRIC-COMPANY-WORKERS-KILLED — Two Alabama electric company employees killed while on duty. SENT: 150 words.

——————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED — The coronavirus surge has been labeled a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by government officials from Biden on down, but the term doesn’t appear to be changing hearts and minds among unvaccinated people, and it doesn’t tell the whole story. SENT: 890 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-SCHOOLS — More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months, as authorities have given the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again. SENT: 650 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MICRONESIA — Micronesia’s president says he’ll continue to walk around his island nation without fear, despite an alleged death threat against him over his government’s vaccine mandate. SENT: 860 words, photos.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————

UNITED STATES-UKRAINE — The Ukrainian leader who found himself ensnarled in Donald Trump’s first impeachment is coming to Washington to see a new president. SENT: 940 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,000 words after 2 p.m. meeting.

HURRICANE IDA-FEDERAL RESPONSE — The federal government is playing an important support role in response to Hurricane Ida, making millions of dollars in aid available and coordinating with local officials and private relief agencies for everything from meals to generators and search-and-rescue efforts. SENT: 740 words, photos.

——————————-

NATIONAL

——————————-

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION — A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. SENT: 330 words, photo.

BLACK WOMEN-GUN OWNERSHIP — Experts in the firearms industry as well as gun-rights advocates say more and more Black women are considering gun ownership. SENT: 830 words, photos.

HURRICANE IDA-HOUMA — Main Street of the southern Louisiana town of Houma resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida. SENT: 450 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-STAYING BEHIND — While more than 20,000 people packed roads leading out of Lake Tahoe to flee the Caldor Fire closing in on the resort community, a handful of people decided to buck the mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY — A federal bankruptcy judge is expected to announce whether he will accept the settlement plan for Purdue Pharma to exit bankruptcy as a reorganized company. SENT: 350 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. announcement.

SCHOOL BOARD BATTLES — A loose network of conservative groups with ties to major Republican donors and party-aligned think tanks is quietly lending firepower to local activists engaged in culture war fights in schools across the country. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

LEBANON-CHALLENGING-HEZBOLLAH — Many Lebanese are more openly criticizing the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group as the country sinks deeper into poverty and collapse. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

CHINA-US-CLIMATE TALKS — Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world’s two largest economies — an area of potential cooperation between two governments whose relations are strained on other issues. SENT: 290 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel approves a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports. SENT: 280 words, photos.

———————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————-

WEATHER DISASTERS INCREASING-UN — Weather disasters are striking the world five times more often, causing seven times the damage than they did in the 1970s, a new report from the United Nations’ weather agency says as the U.S. cleans up after Hurricane Ida. SENT: 520 words, photos.

——————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————-

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD-TRIAL — Jury selection in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins, casting a spotlight on the fallen Silicon Valley star now facing felony charges alleging she duped elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING — The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports on activity by U.S. manufacturers in August. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

AUSTRALIAN-OPEN-VACCINES — The sports minister for Victoria state says tennis players at January’s Australian Open can expect fewer restrictions on their movements around Melbourne if they are vaccinated for COVID-19. SENT: 400 words, photos.

————————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————-

PEOPLE-BRITNEY-SPEARS Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 460 words, photos.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

----------------------------—

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.