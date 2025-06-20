ChatGPT use linked to cognitive decline, research reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Relying on the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to help you write an essay could be linked to cognitive decline, a new study reveals.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab studied the impact of ChatGPT on the brain by asking three groups of people to write an essay. One group relied on ChatGPT, one group relied on search engines, and one group had no outside resources at all.

The researchers then monitored their brains using electroencephalography, a method which measures electrical activity.

The team discovered that those who relied on ChatGPT — also known as a large language model — had the “weakest” brain connectivity and remembered the least about their essays, highlighting potential concerns about cognitive decline in frequent users.

“Over four months, [large language model] users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels,” the study reads. “These results raise concerns about the long-term educational implications of [large language model] reliance and underscore the need for deeper inquiry into AI's role in learning.”

open image in gallery A new study out of MIT shows the use of ChatGPT and other large language models could contribute to decreased cognitive function ( AFP via Getty Images )

The study also found that those who didn’t use outside resources to write the essays had the “strongest, most distributed networks.”

While ChatGPT is “efficient and convenient,” those who use it to write essays aren’t “integrat[ing] any of it” into their memory networks, lead author Nataliya Kosmyna told Time Magazine.

Kosmyna said she’s especially concerned about the impacts of ChatGPT on children whose brains are still developing.

“What really motivated me to put it out now before waiting for a full peer review is that I am afraid in 6-8 months, there will be some policymaker who decides, ‘let’s do GPT kindergarten,’” Kosmyna said. “I think that would be absolutely bad and detrimental. Developing brains are at the highest risk.”

But others, including President Donald Trump and members of his administration, aren’t so worried about the impacts of ChatGPT on developing brains.

Trump signed an executive order in April promoting the integration of AI into American schools.

“To ensure the United States remains a global leader in this technological revolution, we must provide our Nation’s youth with opportunities to cultivate the skills and understanding necessary to use and create the next generation of AI technology,” the order reads. “By fostering AI competency, we will equip our students with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary to adapt to and thrive in an increasingly digital society.”

Kosmyna said her team is now working on another study comparing the brain activity of software engineers and programmers who use AI with those who don’t.

“The results are even worse,” she told Time Magazine.

The Independent has contacted OpenAI, which runs ChatGPT, for comment.