Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: US Senate questions Microsoft and Nvidia experts over AI dangers

Francesca Casonato
Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:25
Comments

Watch live as the US Senate committee holds a new hearing on artificial intelligence with Microsoft President Brad Smith and Nvidia chief scientist William Daly.

Congress is working on a legislation to mitigate the dangers of emerging technology, including AI.

Earlier in May 2023, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman testified to Congress on potential artificial intelligence regulation.

The company’s most notable product is ChatGPT, which has captured the public’s imagination in recent months and has left Washington racing to figure out its transformative powers.

Back in March 2023, Mr Altman admitted he does have fears over the technology, despite its “tremendous benefits”.

Recommended

“I think it’s weird when people think it’s like a big dunk that I say, I’m a little bit afraid,” he said on tech researcher Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in