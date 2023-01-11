Air Force Falcons football player dies suddenly aged 21

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Air Force Falcons football player Hunter Brown died after experiencing a medical emergency on his way to class on Monday, authorities said.

In a statement, Air Force Academy Athletics said first responders were “immediately” called and the 21-year-old cadet was given medical aid, including life-saving measures, which were “ultimately unsuccessful”.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” US Air Force Academy superintendent Lt Gen Richard M Clark said in a statement.

“The entire US Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Cadet 3rd Class played in games against Northern Iowa and Nevada during the 2022 season.

According to the Academy, he was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and had pursued a major in management, a minor in French and completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football.

In May 2021, he graduated from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said head football coach Troy Calhoun.

“He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.

“His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Authorities said agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had initially secured the response area.

An investigation is also being conducted which is standard protocol for any military member’s death on a base.