US Air Force and Navy ‘elephant walk’ in Japan could be ‘largest seen’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Air Force deployed a swarm of supersonic stealth strike fighters and anti-aircraft missile systems for a large-scale “elephant walk” in Japan, in an apparent display of combat power and regional deterrence.

A total of 53 aircraft participated in the traditional showing this week at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, a major U.S. military installation in the Asia-Pacific region located about 400 miles off the coast of China.

Air Force photographs captured fighter jets in tight formation behind helicopters and drones. Larger aircraft were stationed toward the rear with advanced Patriot air defense systems flanking the sides.

“An elephant walk like this sends a message you can’t ignore—it shows our Airmen, allies, and adversaries that we’re united, capable, and ready,” 18th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Brandon Wolfgang said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 18th Wing Commander Brigadier General Nicholas Evans said in a statement Friday that the Air Force’s ability to “project airpower” alongside its allies “demonstrates our commitment to the alliance with Japan and to maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific.”

The air base said two dozen F-35As, eight F-15E Strike Eagles, six HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, and two MQ-9 Reaper drones were included in the traditional showing on Tuesday, which involves the taxiing of aircraft in close formation before takeoff.

open image in gallery U.S. military planes line up on the runway for an elephant walk during a routine operational readiness exercise ( US Force Japan/X )

Operations tankers, reconnaissance planes stuffed with listening devices and other electromagnetic spying equipment, and airborne warning systems were among other aircraft in the walk.

The U.S. Navy also deployed two EA-18G Growler electronic warfare fighter-bombers and one P-8 Poseidon submarine hunter, while the U.S. Army chipped in two MIM-104 Patriots mobile interceptor missile surface-to-air missile systems.

According to military news website Task and Purpose, this week’s elephant walk appears to be one of the largest in recent memory. It topped the 52-aircraft formation at Hill Air Force Base in Utah in 2020.

The Japanese base held a similar, 33-aircraft elephant walk about a year ago.

The Air Force said most of the planes in the walk are flown by crews at Kadena, and other aircraft regularly operate out of the Japanese air base “day in and day out. "

The display coincided with the 18th Wing’s week of operational readiness training involving ground burst simulators, smoke canisters, and mobilization drills.

“Our Airmen are out there doing the mission every day,” Wolfgang said. “Exercises like this sharpen their skills under pressure and make sure they are ready when it matters.”