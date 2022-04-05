New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Justin Vallejo
New York
Tuesday 05 April 2022 16:56
Comments
(AP)

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.

The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.

It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San Antonio production site, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

