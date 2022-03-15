A Black woman says she spent spent five years pursuing a Delta Airlines role but was only accepted after pretending to be white on her application form.

On Sunday, TikToker user Regina De’Chabert (@ginaaa_banks_) said she repeatedly applied for a Delta flight attendant role but never made it past the first stage application form.

She was finally invited to a second round interview after saying she was white, and said in a video caption: “Applying to Delta for a flight attendant role for 5 years & get denied. Applys as a white woman, finally received a 2nd interview email.”

Some 225,000 people have since viewed the video, with dozens commenting about their own experiences of being hired as a Black American. Many others also challenged her claims.

“Girl the hell are you talking about. My mom just got hired for Delta as a Black women. Maybe it’s just you they don’t want lmao,” wrote one user.

“Delta is rehiring heavy on a lot of departments because a lot of people retired when Covid was bad,” argued another. “That had nothing to do with it girl”.

“Girl Im just not looking at all of these comments,” said Ms De’Chabert in a TikTok addressing the criticism. “Is your momma me? No.”

“I’ve been applying for five years as a Black woman,” she told her followers, and critics. “The one time I apply as a white woman, I got accepted. Now shut the f*** up and go about your day”.

She also explained how Delta’s second round of interviews are a series of questions that must be answered with a video, and that ”Its kind of heard to convey your personality over the camera unless you’re in a comfortable setting”.

“But when you’re doing it for a job interview its a little more stressful ... So I didn’t appreciate the fact that after I got through the paper or online application that they did the second interview, and it wasn’t even meeting with someone.”

The Independent has approached Delta for comment.