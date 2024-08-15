Airbnb sued after three members of same family drown on vacation

Support truly

After three members of the same New York family drowned at an upstate swimming hole, their loved ones, who witnessed the harrowing tragedy as it unfolded, are demanding accountability for their unthinkable loss.

Bangladeshi immigrants Rahul and Rahala Amin, two of whose four children perished in Sullivan County’s White Lake, and their daughter Nahima Amin, whose husband also drowned, are now suing Airbnb and the owners of the vacation home where they were staying, arguing that the senseless deaths could have — and should have — been avoided.

“I hope we are able to get something to help our family,” Nahima’s brother Faruque, who himself nearly drowned trying to rescue his siblings and brother-in-law, told The Independent. “There are plans to help some other families, too.”

Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The homeowner, who is also named as a defendant, referred The Independent to a co-defendant they described as a property manager, who was out of town and did not immediately respond to a voicemail.

In August 2022, Nahima booked a three-day stay at a lakefront Airbnb in the town of Bethel, which became famous for hosting the 1969 Woodstock music festival , for the family’s annual summer holiday, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court. The home was advertised on the Airbnb site as “luxe,” and “safe,” and “emphasized the lake and lake-related activities available to guests,” the lawsuit states.

The property boasted private lake frontage, and featured a wooden dock and a floating swim platform for visitors to enjoy, the suit explains.

Nasrin Amin, 21, is buried next to her brother and brother-in-law, who all drowned together in Upstate New York’s White Lake ( GoFundMe )

On August 28, the family’s second day there, a few of them were wading in the lake, close to shore, when Nahima’s husband, 34-year-old Afrid Haider, began making his way toward the swim platform, according to the suit. It says Afrid was not a strong swimmer, but the water seemed shallow enough for him to get there by walking along the bottom.

The lake’s knee-deep water gradually increased to about four or five feet as Afrid headed to the platform, the suit goes on. However, he had no idea that before he got there, the lakebed would suddenly drop off to a depth of nearly 18 feet, a “drastic change… neither visible from shore nor from the surface of the water,” according to the lawsuit.

“Upon reaching the drop off… [Afrid] lost his footing and fell into the deeper portion of the lake,” the suit continues. “Shocked and surprised by the sudden change in water depth, he began to panic and struggle to stay above the water. He was unable to regain his footing or reach the safety of the shallower depths and began to drown.”

When Nahima’s brother Basir, 18, and sister Nasrin, 21, saw Afrid struggling, they immediately formed a “human chain” to try and reach him, the lawsuit states.

Yet, the underwater cliff also got the better of the pair, who were also not proficient swimmers, according to the suit.

“[T]hey tried as best they could to maintain their footing as they reached for [Afrid],” the lawsuit says. “[Basir and Nasrin] were pulled off the ledge and over the drop-off as they attempted to rescue [Afrid]. [Basir and Nasrin] themselves immediately began to struggle to stay above the water and also began to drown.”

Back on shore, Nahima and Faruque, along with parents Rahul and Rahala, saw what was happening and sprang into action. But as they, too, were not good swimmers, the four were “in fear [for] their own lives,” the suit contends. The group “made various attempts” to save Afrid, Basir, and Nasrin, “but were unsuccessful,” according to the suit.

The Amin family’s lawsuit says there was no signage to warn them of a severe underwater drop-off at the lakefront Airbnb they rented in Upstate New York ( GoFundMe )

In a GoFundMe appeal Faruque posted at the time, he recalled “rush[ing] in immediately with a water board” in a bid to save his siblings and brother-in-law.

“I tried to grab them to hold the board, but I was dragged down into the water myself,” he wrote. “After a minute, which felt like hours, I got back up trying to get air, and all I saw was the board floating away and far from my reach. Within a nano second, I was dragged down again and lost consciousness, and the next thing I remember was I was back up, gasping for air.”

A New York State trooper on the scene told Mid-Hudson News that White Lake is spring-fed, creating cold, swift currents.

“For people who are not familiar with the lake, it may seem warm and calm, but underneath it isn’t,” the trooper said.

Rescue divers from the local fire department responded to the scene. Following a deep-water search, they pulled the trio from the lake and rushed them to an area hospital, the lawsuit states. Basir was pronounced dead later that day; Haider succumbed the next day. Nasrin, who was by then in a coma, survived for a week before finally passing, the suit says.

“Nasrin was an amazing person who had the most kind heart,” Faruque told the Albany Times-Union in September 2022. “She wanted to be a nurse and help people in any way she could. Her passion for helping others was unparalleled.”

In their lawsuit, the surviving family members say the homeowners and Airbnb were negligent in “enticing” guests to use the swim platform without also installing some sort of signage or warning about the “zone of danger” they would encounter on the way there. Among other things, the Amins say they have suffered emotional distress as a result of the horrific incident.

After the three deaths, the Amin family formed a charitable foundation meant to provide swimming lessons to underserved communities and emotional support to families affected by “drowning-related loss.” A lack of water safety training is “rampant” among the Bangladeshi diaspora, along with other minority communities in the US, according to the release.

“The Amin family wishes to do whatever is in their power to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future and save other families from the heartache they have had to endure,” it says.

The family’s GoFundMe, which is still accepting donations, has raised nearly $140,000.