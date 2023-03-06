Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A family whose toddler died of fentanyl poisoning while staying at an Airbnb in Florida has sued the company for wrongful death, according to a report.

Lydie and Boris Lavenir said to The Washington Post that they were vacationing in Wellington, Florida, with their children in August 2021 when they found their 19-month old daughter Enora in her bed just hours after their arrival.

The couple told the outlet that her face was blue with white foam coming from her lips and that when paramedics arrived after calling 911 it was too late to save the child.

Her death was deemed to be the result of exposure to fentanyl according to reports by the Palm Beach County medical examiner and an independent toxicology report.

The drug has posed a dangerous threat to people, especially in the US, where the federal government has counted more accidental overdose deaths in 2021 alone than it did in the 20-year period from 1979 through 1998, even as dangerous misinformation about it has continued to circulate.

“It’s like we fell into a trap,” Mr Lavenir was quoted as saying.

Investigators were unable to conclude how the child got hold of the drug.

No drugs were found in the couple’s belongings and the parents had tested negative for drugs.

A previous renter of the property who had booked through Vrbo told investigators they threw a party at the home that involved cocaine, but said there was no fentanyl.

The drugs were not tied to the child, according to the Post report.

The family is suing Airbnb, the property owner, the rental’s manager, and the renter who had hosted the party.

Eventually, investigators wrote they were “unable to determine” how she ingested the drug.

“I am unable to develop probable cause for abuse or neglect leading to the death of Enora,” one investigator noted.

“Currently the manner of death is listed as accidental.”

The family has sued Airbnb for not cleaning the property after the previous renter’s party.

“What is certain is, Enora had contact with fentanyl in the Airbnb,” the child’s father was quoted as saying.

Thomas Scolaro, the attorney representing the family, said the priority now is finding the source of the drugs.

“It was definitely in that unit, that Airbnb,” he added. “Which particular person left the drugs is frankly not anything I’m trying to prove. What I want to show is Airbnb provided no cleanup, no warning, no measure of safety for the family.”

“Our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for this devastating loss,” Airbnb said in a statement to Fox Business.