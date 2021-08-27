Three-year-old boy dies in hot car: ‘A tragic accident’

A 3-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found unconscious in a hot car outside his family’s Alabama home.

No charges have been filed in the death of the toddler, Johnathan Milam, who passed away on Sunday. Authorities are continuing to look into the incident.

“We obviously can confirm there was an incident involving a small child, but it appears to be a tragic accident,” Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Whaley told The New York Post. “We’re in the early stages of the investigation.”

Mr Whaley did not share any additional information, including how long the boy was inside the car, or who found him. “It is still under investigation,” said Mr Whaley. “We’re hoping that once the investigation has concluded that we’ll be able to provide more information.”

A GoFundMe page launched to help Johnathan’s family with his funeral costs, said “LJ” as he was known, is survived by his parents and an older sister. Wellwishers had contributed more than $5,000 as of Friday.

“We appreciate any and all prayers at this time and the days coming!” said the fundraising page.

National Weather Service officials posted a message on Twitter saying that Johnathan’s “vehicular heat stroke death” is the first such fatality of a child in Alabama this year and reminding people to be cautious.

“We just learned that a child in north AL died after being found in a hot car on Sunday,” said the post. “Folks, please #LookBeforeYouLock & keep those vehicles locked so children can’t get access on their own!”

The temperature in Birmingham, about 50 miles south of Holly Pond where the incident occurred, reached highs of 91 degrees on Sunday.

KidsandCars.org, an organisation that tracks such accidents, reports that 17 children have died in hot cars across the country so far this year.