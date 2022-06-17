One dead and two injured in shooting at church in Alabama as suspect taken into custody

Police responded after active shooter call from St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in suburb of Birmingham

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 17 June 2022 02:31
(CBS42)

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a church potluck dinner in Alabama with the suspect taken into custody, according to police.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department says the violence unfolded at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the suburb of Birmingham on Thursday evening.

“Three persons at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church were shot. Two victims are at a local hospital being treated. Sadly, one victim has died from their injuries. Again, the suspect is in custody. There is no additional threat to the community. The VHPD would like to express our gratitude to the numerous local and federal agencies that are providing assistance to us,” the police department said in a statement.

The identity of the suspect and more details about what unfolded at the church have not yet been given by authorities.

“I do want to reiterate to you that the suspect involved in this event is in custody, and that we know of no additional threat,” Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters at the scene.

According to the church’s website, there was a “Boomers Potluck” at 5pm in the Parish Hall today.

“At approximately 6.22pm Central Time the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive Vestavia Hills, AL on a call of an active shooter. Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. The VHPD confirms multiple people were shot. The suspect is in custody,” the department said in an earlier statement.

Authorities have not made public the nature or severity of the injuries. The victims were taken to hospitals in Birmingham, Alabama, including UAB and Grandview Medical Center.

Reverend Kelley Hudlow with the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama spoke to WVTM 13 at the scene of the shooting.

“We’re gonna need a lot of love,” Rev Hudlow told the station.

“We’re kind of like with everyone else, just waiting to learn more,” she said. “Currently we are praying for healing and safety.”

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and it’s scary.”

Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be made available later.

Vestavia Hills is a city of around 39,000 southeast of Birmingham.

