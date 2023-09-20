Alabama fraternity accused of beating pledge because he refused to snort white powder

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pledge at a University of Alabama fraternity was left with a traumatic head injury during a hazing ritual last month, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, obtained by AL.com, was filed by the parents of the pledge on Tuesday at Jefferson County Circuit Court. It revealed that the double legacy pledge, only referred to as “HB” in the lawsuit, was subject to a series of physically intense and disturbing trials, which left him with a traumatic brain injury.

HB was pledging to join the Mother Mu Chapter, a fraternity that is part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternal organisation, founded at the University of Alabama in 1856.

Like other fraternities, pledges often go through hazings, a sort of initiation to prove themselves to the existing members.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon banned hazing in 2014 after it was found they had at least nine deaths linked to hazing in their organisation, more than any other Greek fraternal institution, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Yet the parents of the pledge claim in their lawsuit that this ban has not been rigorously enforced after their son was subjected to multiple mortifying and dangerous trials.

“The so-called ban by the National Organization was largely one in name-recognition only,” the lawsuit stated. “While the National Organization asserted that it banned pledgeship, the simple truth is that pledgeship and hazing are both alive and well, continuing as pervasive practices, including at the Alabama Mother Mu Chapter.”

HB reported to the chapter’s house in Tuscaloosa on 14 August and when he got there he was forced into the basement of their house after he refused to “snort a white powdery substance,” the lawsuit claimed, according to AL.com.

The basement exits were blocked, the lawsuit stated, and HB was hit in the face, the side of the head, stomach and sides of his body, according to the lawsuit. HB alleges he did not fight back, in fear that the members may retaliate further.

However, the hazing did not stop there for this already battered pledge.

He made his way out onto the porch, but was forced into a small paddling pool and was hosed down, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also claimed that he was ordered to yell a racially abusive sentence “including at a Black student passerby,” but he refused.

While SAE has chapters all over the US, it was founded at the University of Alabama (pictured) in 1856 (Wikimedia Commons)

The climax of the situation came when the pledge was forced to do pushups as someone launched a basketball at his head.

“HB lost consciousness, seeing stars, and suffering a traumatic brain injury,” the lawsuit claimed.

He went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and post-concussive syndrome, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit, according to AL.com, is accusing Sigma Alpha Epsilon of negligence, claiming that they did not do enough to sustain the hazing ban.

The national organisation “turned a blind eye to hazing and pledgeship because the Local Chapter is the oldest undergraduate chapter, the founding chapter, has a powerful group of alumni, and holds a disproportionate amount of influence within the National Organization,” the lawsuit said

In 2011, the mother of a student at Cornell and a Sigma Alpha Epsilon member sued the fraternal organisation for $25 million over the death of her son, after she claimed he was forced to drink too much.

The Independent has contacted Sigma Alpha Epsilon and the University of Alabama for comment.