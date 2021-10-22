Grandmother charged with shaking baby to death claims she was dancing with him

A grandmother accused of shaking her six-month-old grandson to death allegedly told investigators she was dancing with the infant hours before she found him unresponsive.

Charlotte Simpson, 46, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, after her grandson suffered a bleeding in the brain and died in a hospital.

A medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide after an autopsy determined he died from “bilateral subdural hematoma from shaking,’’ records state.

The boy was identified as Xander Myers on a GoFundMe campaign set up by relatives to support his parents.

Ms Simpson called 911 just after 10am on 15 October and told dispatchers her grandson was not breathing in his crib, according to charging documents obtained by AL.com . Paramedics rushed him to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

When interviewed by investigators, Ms Simpson confirmed that she was the only person with the baby when the injury that led to his death occurred.

“Charlotte admitted to dancing around while holding her grandson in different positions while inside her home within hours of the 911 call,’’ a deposition states.

Charlotte Simpson was charged with manslaughter over the death of her grandson (Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Ms Simpson was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on $30,000 bond on Monday hours after she was booked on the manslaughter charge.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The GoFundMe campaign launched by Xander’s other grandmother Shari Jones seeks to help his family cover funeral and other expenses while the boy’s father is out of work due to grief.

“We will miss our sweet baby so much,” Ms Jones wrote in the description.