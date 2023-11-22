Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Catholic priest in Alabama has officially married a recent high school graduate, four months after he fled with her to Europe, according to a marriage certificate filed in court.

Alexander Crow, 30, married the 18-year-old former student of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on Friday, according to the document received by the Mobile County Probate court on Monday.

The two left for Italy in July and the Catholic archdiocese of Mobile removed him from his clerical duties.

The incident prompted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to investigate Mr Crow over allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with the teen or groomed multiple girls at the high school.

But a statement from the local district attorney earlier this month said no criminal charges will be filed against him.

Mr Crow, who was an expert in the theological study of demons and exorcism, was accused of a behaviour “totally unbecoming of a priest” and abandoning his assignment.

Mr Crow volunteered at the high school where he met the student.

The local district attorney “declined to answer any questions” about her trip to Italy with Crow after a subpoena was issued, according to WKRG TV station.

“She appeared in seemingly good health and said that she is safe,” the statement said. “Without being able to speak with the young lady about these events, we do not have sufficient admissible evidence to charge a crime at this point. Therefore, this investigation is currently closed.”

A love letter Mr Crow apparently wrote on Valentine’s Day this year to the girl and in a separate letter to his brother he said his decision to leave for Italy was “Jesus’s will”.

“We know how this looks, but we are doing what we are told,” Mr Crow wrote to his brother. “Do not worry about defending us. This is hard for her too, but she knows she will always be safe if she does Jesus’s Will. We will always be thinking and praying for all of you, especially our families and friends. Please pray for us, too. We need it.”

In the love letter to the teen, Mr Crow said they were married when she was just 17. But the marriage license filed lists the date as 17 November.

The girl and Mr Crow or their families have not responded to the latest developments.