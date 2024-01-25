Court rules Alabama cleared for nitrogen gas execution of death row inmate

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kenneth Eugene Smith is slated to become the first person in the world put to death with nitrogen gas after the US Supreme Court and a federal appeals court both refused to stop his execution on Thursday.

The US Supreme Court announced its decision in the afternoon, while news of the federal ruling came around 7pm. Smith is scheduled to be put to death around 6pm on Thursday at William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

“Smith has failed to show a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his claims,” the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled. Smith’s attorneys asked the court to block the execution because of the risks associated with the untested method, which has been publicly questioned by the UN and veterinarians.

“Smith may not be constitutionally guaranteed a painless death, but I have concerns that these circumstances may rise to a cruel and unusual execution,” Judge Charles R Wilson wrote in a concurring opinion.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Austin Huffaker declined to block Smith’s execution and his attorneys appealed the decision. On Thursday, the appeals court affirmed his ruling.

Judge Jill A Pryor wrote the only dissenting opinion.

The Independent has reached out to Smith’s attorney for comment. The latest federal court decision can still be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

This is a developing story...