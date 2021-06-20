Nine children and one adult killed in Alabama crash during storm

Nine children and one adult killed were killed in an Alabama road crash during stormy weather in the state.

Eight of the children killed, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were in a vehicle belonging to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a home for neglected or abused youngsters.

A 29-year-old man and his nine-month-old daughter were killed in the other vehicle involved in the accident on I-65 in Butler County on Saturday.

Investigators say that the accident was likely caused by the vehicles hydroplaning during the storms.

Cody Fox, 29, and Ariana Fox were in a small SUV and travelling from Marion County, Tennessee, when the accident happened, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

The driver of the bus, was pulled from the wreckage of the crash but passersby could not rescue the girls.

“It was too late to get back to them because the bus was engulfed in fire,” said Mr Garlock.

None of the eight youngsters from the Girls Ranch have been named because many were in the care of the state.

The driver of the bus was identified as Candice Gully, director of the facility, according to Michael Smith, CEO of the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches.

“This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen,” said Mr Smith in a statement.

“However, we will continue to hold on to our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time.”

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said the accident involved a total of 18 vehicles and that up to five other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was probably the most horrific accident in Butler County history,” said Sheriff Bond.

The Tallapoosa Girls Ranch confirmed the crash on Facebook.

“Our hearts are heavy today. Our ranch has suffered great loss. As some of you may have hear, one of our ranch vehicles was involved in a multiple car accident this afternoon. Please send prayers our way as we navigate this difficult time.”