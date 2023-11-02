Succession star crashes electric truck into Hollywood pizza shop
Succession star Alan Ruck’s electric Rivian ended up crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza
Succession star Alan Ruck has been involved in a multi-vehicular crash that ended with his electric pickup truck smashing into a Hollywood pizzeria.
Law enforcement officials told TMZ that several vehicles were involved in a crashat the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night .
Amid the chaos, the Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star’s electric Rivian ended up crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza.
Video footage shows the truck’s front resting inside the damaged brick wall of the building.
Other footage shows what appears to be Mr Ruck, 67, after the crash, talking on his phone next to the restaurant.
The owner of a restaurant close to Raffalo’s told KTLA that Mr Ruck seemed to be concerned and distressed about the wellbeing of the other people involved in the crash.
“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone (else) okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’” Tim Ratcliff told TMZ.
“The whole building shook, and I thought a bomb or something had exploded.”
Security camera footage obtained by NBC News reportedly shows the truck rear-ending a car at a stoplight, then colliding with a BMW SUV before it crashed into the pizzeria.
The first car that was struck also allegedly collided with a fourth vehicle trying to turn left at a light.
The Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after the crash.
Two other people were also reportedly involved in the crash – a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman – the Los Angeles Police Department told People.
While authorities said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash, the woman did complain of pains in her arm.
Miraculously, no pedestrians on the busy street were injured, and there is no indication of any of the drivers being under the influence, reported TMZ.
The LAPD investigation is still ongoing.
The Independent has contacted the LAFD, LAPD and Mr Ruck’s representative for further comment.
