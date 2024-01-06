The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alaska Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following the emergency landing of a flight in Oregon where a window and chunk of fuselage blew out of the plane in mid-air.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 experienced a major depressurisation incident soon after taking off at about 5.06pm Pacific Time on Friday, but was able to land back at Portland International Airport about 20 minutes later with all its 171 passengers and six crew members safe and accounted for.

“We are aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight AS1282... We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” the airline posted on X.

