Alaska Airlines grounds all Boeing 737 Max aircraft after plane’s window blows out after takeoff

‘We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,’ Alaska Airlines said

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 06 January 2024 08:43
Comments
<p>File: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California</p>

File: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Getty Images)

Alaska Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following the emergency landing of a flight in Oregon where a window and chunk of fuselage blew out of the plane in mid-air.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 experienced a major depressurisation incident soon after taking off at about 5.06pm Pacific Time on Friday, but was able to land back at Portland International Airport about 20 minutes later with all its 171 passengers and six crew members safe and accounted for.

“We are aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight AS1282... We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” the airline posted on X.

More follows

