A prank by a 10-year-old led to a hijacking scare onboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Orlando.

On Sunday evening, as flight 16 reached the taxiway at the Orlando international airport, the authorities were alarmed over a possible incident inside the aircraft.

"We’re taxiing in and all of a sudden the plane gets interrupted with a peculiar notice that we’re going to park on an active runway for a moment,” an unnamed passenger told WKMG.

It was then announced that there was a threat to the plane and the flight won't approach any terminal anytime soon, the passenger, who was travelling with his family of eight, said.

Following the threat alarm, police, armed with submachine guns, surrounded the aircraft, with some boarding the flight to clear the situation.

Authorities said that a 10-year-old boy had sent a text message via AirDrop about hijacking the plane to a fellow passenger, who informed a crew member.

The aircraft was stationed on the runway for an hour before authorities gave clearance for it to be taken to the gate.

"We were looking (up and down the plane) for the perps, but we’re not seeing any. Our concern was that it was a bomb threat because they kept us far from any terminals," a passenger added.

The prankster and his mother, who was crying and apologising to everyone, were escorted off the plane. There were reportedly no charges filed against the minor.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the "plane continued to its gate and passengers deplaned as normal".

"We take safety seriously and we apologise for the inconvenience for our guests," it added.