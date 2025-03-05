Alaska State Troopers report ‘multiple’ skiers trapped in an avalanche near Anchorage
The exact number of skiers involved in the incident and their conditions were not immediately available
Multiple skiers have been trapped by an avalanche in the Alaska backcountry, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The slide happened late on Tuesday afternoon near the skiing community of Girdwood, located about 40 miles south of Anchorage, a spokesperson for the Troopers, told The Associated Press.
The exact number of skiers and their conditions were not immediately available. The size of the avalanche and the depth of the snow is also unknown.
“Troopers received a report of an avalanche that caught multiple individuals who were heliskiing yesterday afternoon near the west fork of 20 Mile River,” the spokesperson, Austin McDaniel, told AP.
“The company that they were skiing with attempted to recover the skiers but were unable to due to the depth of the snow.”
McDaniel added troopers would be attempting to reach the site on Wednesday, and may need an aircraft to get to the remote spot well off the Seward Highway.
Girdwood is the skiing capitol of Alaska, and home to the Hotel Alyeska, at the base of Mount Alyeska, where people ski or snowboard. At the top of the mountain is the Seven Glaciers Restaurant, named for its view.
Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the U.S., according to the National Avalanche Center.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
