Soldier killed by bear during training exercise in Alaska
The attack took place on Tuesday
A US army soldier has died after being attacked by a bear in Alaska on Tuesday.
The soldier – who has not yet been named pending notification of next-of-kin – died of their injuries sustained during a group training exercise at a base camp in Anchorage, the state’s largest city.
The bear is still thought to be on the loose and being searched for by local wildlife troopers.
The species of the bear remains unknown, but Alaska is home to around 100,000 black bears and at least 40,000 grizzlies.
The area that the attack took place will remain closed to the public and officials will release more information when it becomes available.
