An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck central Alaska.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said it occurred just before 11pm local time on Sunday night (7am GMT), and was felt widely throughout the Alaskan interior, according to the Alaska Earthquake Centre.

No tsunami warning has been issued yet.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the trembler struck 169km north of Anchorage.

More follows...