Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning as 8.2-magnitude tremor strikes off coast

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck off the coast of Alaskan peninsula

Rituparna Chatterjee
Thursday 29 July 2021 07:55
comments
(Independent)

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the coast of Alaskan peninsula on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning, according to USGS.

For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments