Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning as 8.2-magnitude tremor strikes off coast
An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck off the coast of Alaskan peninsula
Rituparna Chatterjee
Thursday 29 July 2021 07:55 comments
An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the coast of Alaskan peninsula on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning, according to USGS.
For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies