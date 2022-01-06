Mother of newborn found in a box is discovered

The mother of a newborn baby left inside a cardboard box with a note during the winter season in Fairbanks, Alaska, has been found.

Police said on Wednesday that the mother was a juvenile and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police said.

Authorities did not release the mother’s age or identity.

The baby had been found bundled in blankets inside a box at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve. The child was taken to a hospital and “found to be in good health,” according to the Alaska State Troopers.

The baby, born 12 weeks premature, was left in freezing temperature with a note that said: “Please help me!!!”

Facebook user Roxy Lane, who first found the child, had earlier posted a video of the note and the box. The post cannot be viewed publicly any longer.

“My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me. Please take me and find me a loving family. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn,” the note had said.

Ms Lane wrote that she had been processing her feelings, running through all the different scenarios and reasons to figure out why the baby was abandoned.

“I hope the mother gets the help she might need. I doubt they could have afforded to take her to the hospital and she may be in need of medical attention. Please, someone knows this new mom, check on her! She might be in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned herself,” she had said in the post.

Alaska has a safe haven law that allows parents to legally surrender a newborn younger than 21 days in the physical custody of someone such as a law enforcement officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter.

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, children can also be given up to “any person the parent reasonably believes would keep the infant safe and provide appropriate care.”